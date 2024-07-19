Budget 2024 expectations: From FDI to privatisation, this is what banks want from the finance minister

  • Budget 2024: The banking sector expects increased foreign direct investments, privatisation and concessional access to green finance.

Riya R Alex
Published19 Jul 2024, 04:59 PM IST
Budget 2024: Banking sector expects more foreign investment, less government's ownership.
Budget 2024: Banking sector expects more foreign investment, less government’s ownership.

With the full budget scheduled to be announced on July 23, analysts expect the government to bring in key changes in the banking sector. Experts recommend the government to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) to boost capital in the sector and reduce the government’s stake in public sector banks.

Banking requires dynamic and timely reforms for a country like India. FDI in banking should be increased to invite more capital,” according to Rajesh Narain Gupta, founder and chairman of SNG & Partners.

Currently, 49% FDI in the banking sector is allowed under the automatic route and beyond that government approval is required for private banks. Up to 20% FDI is allowed in public sector banks.

According to Gupta, the government should reduce its stake in public sector banks.

“ Government participation in public sector banks should be reduced as soon as possible,” he said. Anwin Aby George, banking analyst at Geojit Financial Services also emphasized on the need for reducing the stake of the government in the banking sector.

“In the upcoming union budget, the market is anticipating additional equity dilution measures in PSBs,” he said. The government aimed for strategic disinvestment in the budget presented in 2023-24.

However, any move to reduce 51% stake in the 12 public sector banks will be resisted by the Congress, according to multiple reports, citingCongress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, recalling how Indira Gandhi had nationalised the banks.

 

Government should provide benefits to the private sector on capital expenditure to build infrastructure which will generate employment across the country

“ Big incentives should be given to the private sector especially SME (small and medium enterprises) on Capital Expenses for capacity building and increase employment and also to reduce dependance on government spending,” Gupta said.

The government has proposed to increase capital expenditure by 11.1% to outlay for the 11.11 lakh crore in the interim budget presented in February this year.This would be 3.4 per cent of the GDP.

The government should bring reforms in long term lending space specifically for infrastructural projects, he added.

“With focus on Green projects, the government should give priority to avail Green Finance with concessional tax rate, Gupta said.

In the interim budget, the government has proposed viability gap funding to harness offshore wind energy to meet its goal of ‘green growth.’

The government has proposed the target of reaching ‘net-zero’ emissions by 2070.

 

 

.

First Published:19 Jul 2024, 04:59 PM IST
