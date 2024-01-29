Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  Budget 2024: Govt likely to set dividend target at 70,000 crore from RBI, banks and FIs next fiscal

Budget 2024: Govt likely to set dividend target at 70,000 crore from RBI, banks and FIs next fiscal

PTI

NEW DELHI :Having reaped rich dividends from the Reserve Bank in the current financial year, the government will be looking forward to receiving about 70,000 crore from the central bank and the financial institutions (FIs) in the next financial year.

In the interim Budget to be unveiled in the Lok Sabha on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, sources said, the government would peg receipts from dividends from financial institutions at a much higher level than 48,000 crore estimated for the current fiscal.

The current financial year estimate has already exceeded the Budget target as RBI paid a dividend of 87,416 crore.

With public sector banks and financial institutions posting good quarterly numbers during the current financial year, the dividend payout by them in the coming year would be higher compared to this year.

So, it would be feasible to expect about 70,000 crore as dividend payout from RBI and financial institutions in FY'25, sources said.

The government had pegged a 17% higher dividend at 48,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), public sector banks and financial institutions in 2023-24.

However, this target was very much surpassed with the transfer of 87,416 crore as surplus to the central government for 2022-23 by the Reserve Bank.

During 2023-24, the Reserve Bank transferred a surplus of 87,416.22 crore to the central government which is higher than both the amount transferred last year ( 30,307.45 crore) and the budgeted amount under Dividend/Surplus transfer of the Reserve Bank of India, Nationalised Banks and Financial Institutions in the Union Budget 2023-24 ( 48,000 crore).

In the previous financial year, the government mobilised 40,953 crore from RBI and public sector financial institutions.

The higher dividend from banks and financial institutions, apart from higher tax mobilisation, would help achieve a fiscal deficit glide path.

As per the fiscal consolidation roadmap, the government aims to reduce the fiscal deficit to below 4.5% by 2025-26 from an estimated 5.9% of GDP in 2023-24.

The government, as per the roadmap, is required to bring down the fiscal deficit to 5.4% in the next financial year beginning April 1, 2024.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here.