Buyout deals like Twitter won’t come cheap for banks

Morgan Stanley, part of the group leading Twitter’s debt financing, may be in a unique position: Among the biggest six U.S. banking firms, it had the greatest cushion in terms of this ratio as of the second quarter, relative to its current regulatory minimum, according to figures compiled by Wolfe Research analysts. That could give the firm an opportunity to step up and do deals that may be tougher for others. Of course, part of the reason the bank ended up in this position is that it has been cautious in managing its exposures.

