Buyout deals like Twitter won’t come cheap for banks
Not only is the market tough for selling off loans, but also banks have to reckon with their own capital constraints
Providing debt to finance Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter won’t be easy. But it isn’t impossible.
These days, banks are facing a double whammy when it comes to leveraged financing like Mr. Musk’s looming potential deal—for which a group of banks had previously agreed to arrange some $13 billion in debt financing: The market stinks, and lenders’ balance sheets are often pretty full up.
Selling off the debts of highly indebted companies to investors suddenly demanding much higher yields can be painful, as it was for banks financing the buyout of Citrix Systems. A Wall Street Journal article last week reported an estimated potential loss of half-a-billion dollars facing banks working on the Twitter deal’s debt package. That is theoretical, based on market prices for unloading all the debt. Mr. Musk and his bankers may find ways to reassure debt buyers to get better pricing. But it gives a sense of the scale of the challenge.
At the same time, many banks are trying to carefully manage the risky assets they are adding to their balance sheets. Partly because of their expanding size during the pandemic as they absorbed huge inflows of deposits—as well as the impact of rising interest rates on the value of their securities portfolios—some big banks are running quite close to their minimum capital ratio requirements.
As the saying goes, when it comes to debt, banks often prefer to be in the moving business and not the storage business. But sometimes holding on might later work out. Even in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, some leveraged buyout deals that once looked like albatrosses, such as the one for Hilton Worldwide, later turned around and became quite profitable.
One capital ratio for banks is their common equity Tier 1 capital as a percentage of their risk-weighted assets, a measure that can weight corporate loans more heavily than say, U.S. Treasurys.
Morgan Stanley, part of the group leading Twitter’s debt financing, may be in a unique position: Among the biggest six U.S. banking firms, it had the greatest cushion in terms of this ratio as of the second quarter, relative to its current regulatory minimum, according to figures compiled by Wolfe Research analysts. That could give the firm an opportunity to step up and do deals that may be tougher for others. Of course, part of the reason the bank ended up in this position is that it has been cautious in managing its exposures.
Many Asian and European banks often have larger capital cushions than their U.S. peers. Several banks in those regions are potentially on the hook to help finance the Twitter deal, including BNP Paribas, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mizuho Financial Group and Société Générale. That said, the European Central Bank’s head of banking supervision recently warned about potential excessive risk-taking by banks in leveraged transactions. He noted that aggregate leveraged-transaction exposure on the books of large banks the ECB supervises rose 80% from 2018 to 2021, to around €500 billion, or $487 billion.
Banks do have ways to mitigate the earnings or capital impact of a loan, such as making it part of a portfolio with other credits whose prices move in opposite directions, or hedging with credit-default swaps, says Mayra Rodriguez Valladares, a banking and capital markets consultant. But she warns that might only heighten shareholders’ fear of credit risk. “There’s just a lot of anxiety in the market," she said. These financings also help generate advisory fees and can be critical to broader banking relationships, especially for someone with as much banking business to bring as Mr. Musk.
Whatever banks end up having to do with Twitter’s debt, should the deal ultimately go forward, it may not come cheap. It also won’t necessarily break the bank.