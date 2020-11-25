Cabinet approves RBI's proposal to merge Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank

The regulator had put LVB under Prompt Corrective Action in September 2019. The lender earlier reported widening of its net loss at ₹397 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020 due to rise in bad loans and provisions. On 25 September, the shareholders of the bank had voted out seven members from the board, including the then MD and CEO S Sundar. The RBI on 27 September appointed the CoD composed of three independent directors Meeta Makhan, Shakti Sinha, and Satish Kumar Kalra, being headed by Meeta Makhan.