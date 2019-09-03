The Cabinet on Tuesday approved recapitalization of IDBI bank on a one-time basis, with the government infusing ₹4,557 crore, and Life Corporation of India (LIC), holding 51% stake, providing another ₹4,700 crore.

“Both LIC and the central government will contribute to capital adequacy, so that the lender can work efficiently," Prakash Javadekar, minister of environment and information and broadcasting, told reporters. The bank’s bad loans have reduced and the provision coverage ratio (PCR) has increased, he added.

The government held a 46.46% stake in the lender as of 30 June.

“It will help in completing the process of IDBI Bank’s turnaround and enable it to return to profitability and normal lending, giving the government the option of recovering its investment at an opportune time," the government said in a statement.

“The capital for this has to come from its shareholders. LIC is at 51% and is not allowed to go higher by the insurance regulator. Of the ₹9,300 crore needed, LIC would meet 51% ( ₹4,743 crore). The remaining 49%, amounting to ₹4,557 crore, is proposed from the government as its share on a one-time basis."

The government had been trying to privatize IDBI Bank for the past few years amid mounting losses and rising bad loans. The government’s intention to privatise IDBI Bank was first stated by former finance minister late Arun Jaitley in his budget speech in 2016.

Following the Cabinet’s approval in August 2018, LIC acquired majority 51% stake in IDBI Bank. LIC completed the acquisition earlier this year in January by infusing over ₹21,000 crore into the bank.

The bank’s losses widened to ₹3,801 crore in in the April-June quarter, from ₹2,410 crore a year ago. Net non-performing assets (NPAs) reduced to 8% during the quarter-ended June, from 18.8% a year ago. Its PCR has increased to 87.79% during the April-June quarter, against 64.54% a year ago.

The government has time and again said that IDBI Bank will become stronger, with better capital adequacy, post privatization of the lender. Besides, LIC will be able to leverage IDBI Bank’s branches to sell its insurance policies.

After the capital infusion, the lender will be able to raise more capital on its own and is expected to come out of the banking regulator’s prompt corrective action (PCA) framework sometime next year, the government said.

This infusion will be through recapitalisation bonds, in which the government will infuse capital into IDBI, which will in turn buy the recap bonds from the government the same day. “This will have no impact on liquidity or the current year’s budget," the government said.

Amid an ongoing slowdown in the economy, the government has been taking several steps to boost demand and step up access to credit. The banking regulator has already reduced benchmark rates four times in this calendar year. Besides, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said banks will pass on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) repo rate cuts to customers.

In the Union Budget for 2018-19 announced in July, the government said it will infuse ₹70,000 crore into public sector banks to boost growth capital. On Friday, Sithraman said the government will also infuse ₹55,250 crore in the current fiscal year in 10 public sector lenders, with a focus on reaching out to customers and the market for growth.

The finance ministry also announced the consolidation of 10 public sector lenders into four bigger and stronger banks to achieve economies of scale and help make the lenders stronger and more competitive, with higher risk-taking appetite.