Calcutta HC asks RBI to mull 'appropriate steps' against Bank of Baroda

Mumbai: The Calcutta High Court has asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to consider “appropriate steps" against Bank of Baroda (BoB), including cancelling its banking license, for delaying to honour a bank guarantee.

The court was hearing a case between Bank of Baroda and Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL) on a bank guarantee issued to Simplex Projects Ltd and later invoked by the oil marketing company (OMC).

“Considering the conduct of the appellants, the Reserve Bank of India should consider what appropriate steps may be taken against the Bank of Baroda, including revoking its licence or the authority to carry on banking business, if necessary," Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Kausik Chanda said in the order on 10 February.

The order said IOCL entered into an agreement with Simplex Projects in 2017 for undertaking work at the Bongaigaon facility of IOCL. For this, Simplex was required to provide a bank guarantee on account of security deposit. An unconditional bank guarantee was furnished by the lender on behalf of Simplex for about ₹6.97 crore.

According to the order, when no work was forthcoming from Simplex, IOCL issued several notices and finally invoked the bank guarantee.

“It is submitted on behalf of IOCL that notwithstanding the bank having no right to stall immediate payment upon the invocation of an unconditional bank guarantee, the bank in this case sought some time," the order said.

IOCL has also claimed that Bank of Baroda must have informed Simplex about the invocation and the company immediately instituted proceedings under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 before the Delhi High Court.

“IOCL submits that despite Simplex failing to obtain any order in such proceedings and the Delhi High Court observing that the bank guarantee was unconditional and payment thereunder could not be avoided once the guarantee was invoked, an appeal was preferred which was withdrawn by or about June 1, 2018," it said.

Bank of Baroda still refused to release the payment in terms of the unconditional guarantee on the ground that the “money may not have been made available by Simplex to the bank", the order added.

According to the order, IOCL then invoked the writ jurisdiction of the Calcutta high court for a direction on the Bank of Baroda to release the payment under the unconditional bank guarantee. The order also added, while, through another order dated 24 June, 2019 the court had directed the bank to pay immediately, the regulator has not been required to look into the conduct of the Bank of Baroda. Therefore, the current appeal by IOCL was filed in the form of a cross objection, seeking directions to the RBI to take steps against the bank.



