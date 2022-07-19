Call options, credit growth liven up AT-1 bond market

The market for AT-1 bonds in India took a hit in March 2020, when Yes Bank’s AT-1 bonds of nearly ₹8,400 crore were written off as part of a bailout led by SBI. Soon after, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) tightened rules, allowing private placement of these bonds only to institutional investors with minimum lot size of ₹1 crore. All this led to slowing down of investor appetite for these bonds.