Industry
Can the RBI slow India’s retail lending binge?
Vivek Kaul 10 min read 22 Nov 2023, 05:46 PM IST
Summary
- Banks are directly and indirectly giving out more and more unsecured loans
Mumbai: On 6 October, Shaktikanta Das, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said: “Certain components of personal loans are… recording very high growth. These are being closely monitored by the Reserve Bank for any signs of incipient stress."
