Can the RBI slow India’s retail lending binge?

Fintechs are largely funded by venture capitalists and are more interested in driving up business, so that they can drive up their valuations. This explains the supply side of loans. On the demand side, a possible explanation lies in the fact that post the pandemic, the Indian economy has been going through a K-shaped economic recovery, with the less well-off being in weak financial shape. And that has possibly forced them to take on more small-ticket personal loans. Hence, the demand for small-ticket size personal loans may have gone up. Of course, when it comes to personal and retail loans of higher amounts, the post-pandemic revenge consumption of the well-to-do might be at work as well.