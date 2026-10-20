Rising government bond yields pose a potential mark-to-market (MTM) provisioning risk for Canara Bank, even as the lender expects strong festive-season demand for housing and vehicle loans, managing director and chief executive officer Brajesh Kumar Singh told Mint.
The bank will assess the impact based on market conditions over the next six months, he said. Higher bond yields push down the market value of existing fixed-rate bonds, potentially requiring banks to recognise losses on investment portfolios and make additional provisions, depending on how the investments are classified and accounted for.
The yield on the 10-year government bond has risen from around 6.75% in June to approximately 7.38%, amid elevated crude oil prices and rising inflation. The RBI’s recent rate increase has added to the pressure on yields, increasing the potential mark-to-market (MTM) risk for banks, Singh said.
Canara Bank flags bond yield risk, bets on festive credit demand
Rising government bond yields pose a potential mark-to-market (MTM) provisioning risk for Canara Bank, even as the lender expects strong festive-season demand for housing and vehicle loans, managing director and chief executive officer Brajesh Kumar Singh told Mint.
About the Author
Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.
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