Canara Bank CEO expects corporate loan growth to pick up in second half of FY26
SummaryCanara Bank expects the second half of the financial year to see some revival in demand for corporate loans. He also said demand is limited to sectors where it was seen in the last financial year.
Mumbai: State-run Canara Bank is yet to see a secular revival in corporate credit growth, with demand limited to infrastructure, renewables and certain manufacturing segments, a senior executive said, hoping that rate cuts would spur consumption and lead to more borrowings by companies.