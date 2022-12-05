Canara Bank hikes daily card transaction limit for debit cards

For cardholders, Canara Bank has said on its website that “The validity of EMV chip cards shall coincide with the validity of EMV certification (present EMV certification is valid till 31st December 2028). The card is valid from the first day of the month of issue till the last day of the month of Expiry. International Debit Cards are issued with EMV compliant Chip and PIN. These cards are valid for global usage and will be issued only on specific request by the applicant, for International Usage. All Cards, both new / renewed card, issued to customers have to be EMV Chip based cards only without any exception."