Canara Bank hikes FD interest rates; senior citizens to get 7.75%1 min read . 05:23 PM IST
The new rates are effective as of 18 January 2023.
The new rates are effective as of 18 January 2023.
Public sector bank Canara Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 18 January 2023.
Public sector bank Canara Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 18 January 2023.
Now, Canara Bank is providing interest rates on fixed-term deposits (FDs) maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.25per cent to 7.15 per cent for the general public and from 3.25 per cent to 7.65 per cent for senior citizens.
Now, Canara Bank is providing interest rates on fixed-term deposits (FDs) maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.25per cent to 7.15 per cent for the general public and from 3.25 per cent to 7.65 per cent for senior citizens.
Deposits that mature will attract 7.15 per cent on 400 days new tenor of Canara Bank FD. The senior citizens will get 7.65 per cent on the same tenure. The non-callable deposit above ₹15 lakh, the bank offers highest interest rate of 7.45 per cent on 400 days tenor for regular citizen and 7.75 per cent for senior citizens.
Deposits that mature will attract 7.15 per cent on 400 days new tenor of Canara Bank FD. The senior citizens will get 7.65 per cent on the same tenure. The non-callable deposit above ₹15 lakh, the bank offers highest interest rate of 7.45 per cent on 400 days tenor for regular citizen and 7.75 per cent for senior citizens.
While those for 666 days will have 7 per cent for individual and 7.5 per cent for senior citizens. Fixed deposits that will mature in the 2 years and above to less than 3 years will attract 6.8 per cent for individual and 7.3 per cent for senior citizens.
While those for 666 days will have 7 per cent for individual and 7.5 per cent for senior citizens. Fixed deposits that will mature in the 2 years and above to less than 3 years will attract 6.8 per cent for individual and 7.3 per cent for senior citizens.
For 3 years and above to less than 5 years days will have 6.5 per cent for individual and 7. per cent for senior citizens and5 years and above 10 years will have 6.5 percent and 7 per cent for induvial and senior citizens respectively.
For 3 years and above to less than 5 years days will have 6.5 per cent for individual and 7. per cent for senior citizens and5 years and above 10 years will have 6.5 percent and 7 per cent for induvial and senior citizens respectively.
According to the Canara Bank website, “Additional interest of 0.50% for Senior Citizens is available for Deposits (Other than NRO/NRE and CGA Deposits) less than Rs. 2 Cr and with tenor of 180 Days and above."
According to the Canara Bank website, “Additional interest of 0.50% for Senior Citizens is available for Deposits (Other than NRO/NRE and CGA Deposits) less than Rs. 2 Cr and with tenor of 180 Days and above."