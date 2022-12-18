Canara Bank hikes FD rates by up to 55 bps, now get as high as 7% on this tenor

Against the guidelines of premature withdrawals of fixed deposits, Canara Bank has mentioned on its website that “A penalty of 1.00% shall be levied for premature closure/part withdrawal/ premature extension of Domestic/NRO term deposits of less than Rs.2 Crore that are accepted /renewed on or after 12.03.2019. For premature closure/part withdrawal/premature extension of Domestic/NRO term deposits, the Bank imposes a penalty of 1.00%. Such prematurely closed/part withdrawn/prematurely extended deposits will earn interest at 1.00% below the rate as applicable for the relevant amount slab as ruling on the date of deposit and as applicable for the period run OR 1.00% below the rate at which the deposit has been accepted, whichever is lower." However, no interest will be payable on term deposits prematurely closed/prematurely extended before completion of 7th day."