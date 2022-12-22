Canara Bank hikes interest rates on savings accounts, now get up to 4%

The public sector lender Canara Bank has hiked interest rates on savings accounts. The bank's official website states that the new rates are effective from 21.12.2022.
The public sector lender Canara Bank has hiked interest rates on savings accounts. The bank's official website states that the new rates are effective from 21.12.2022. Following the revision, the bank is now permitting savings bank deposits to earn up to 4% in interest. Canara Bank announced a rate increase for savings accounts, barely two days after a rate increase of up to 55 bps was announced for fixed deposits on December 19.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The public sector lender Canara Bank has hiked interest rates on savings accounts. The bank's official website states that the new rates are effective from 21.12.2022. Following the revision, the bank is now permitting savings bank deposits to earn up to 4% in interest. Canara Bank announced a rate increase for savings accounts, barely two days after a rate increase of up to 55 bps was announced for fixed deposits on December 19.
Canara Bank Savings Account Interest Rates
The bank is giving an interest rate of 2.90% for outstanding savings account balances between Rs. 50 lakh and Rs. 5 crore, and Canara Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.95% for balances between Rs. 5 crore and Rs. 10 crore. For outstanding balances in savings accounts between Rs. 10 Cr and Rs. 100 Cr and between Rs. 100 Cr and Rs. 200 Cr, Canara Bank is giving an interest rate of 3.05% and 3.50%, respectively.
Canara Bank Savings Account Interest Rates
The bank is giving an interest rate of 2.90% for outstanding savings account balances between Rs. 50 lakh and Rs. 5 crore, and Canara Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.95% for balances between Rs. 5 crore and Rs. 10 crore. For outstanding balances in savings accounts between Rs. 10 Cr and Rs. 100 Cr and between Rs. 100 Cr and Rs. 200 Cr, Canara Bank is giving an interest rate of 3.05% and 3.50%, respectively.
Savings account with an outstanding balance of Rs. 200 Cr to less than ₹500 Cr will fetch an interest rate of 3.10% and a savings account with an outstanding balance of Rs. 500 Cr to less than ₹1000 Cr will fetch an interest rate of 3.40%. The bank is giving an interest rate of 3.55% for outstanding savings account balances of Rs. 1000 crore and less than Rs. 2000 crore, while Canara Bank is offering a maximum interest rate of 4.00% for outstanding savings account balances of Rs. 2000 crore and above.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Savings account with an outstanding balance of Rs. 200 Cr to less than ₹500 Cr will fetch an interest rate of 3.10% and a savings account with an outstanding balance of Rs. 500 Cr to less than ₹1000 Cr will fetch an interest rate of 3.40%. The bank is giving an interest rate of 3.55% for outstanding savings account balances of Rs. 1000 crore and less than Rs. 2000 crore, while Canara Bank is offering a maximum interest rate of 4.00% for outstanding savings account balances of Rs. 2000 crore and above.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
For Canara Bank savings accounts, the bank requires a minimum average monthly balance of Rs. 1000 for branches in semi-urban, urban, and metro areas, and Rs. 500 for branches in rural areas. On the first of February, May, August, and November of each year, interest is calculated based on the daily balance kept in the account and credited to savings bank accounts, according to the bank.
For Canara Bank savings accounts, the bank requires a minimum average monthly balance of Rs. 1000 for branches in semi-urban, urban, and metro areas, and Rs. 500 for branches in rural areas. On the first of February, May, August, and November of each year, interest is calculated based on the daily balance kept in the account and credited to savings bank accounts, according to the bank.
On December 19, 2022, Canara Bank accelerated the interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 55 basis points across a range of tenors. As a result, the bank now promises interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.25% to 6.50% for the general public and 3.25% to 7.00% for senior citizens. Canara Bank will now provide a maximum interest rate of 7% to the general public and 7.50% for senior citizens on deposits that mature in 666 days. Senior citizens receive an additional rate of 0.50% on deposits (other than NRO/NRE and CGA Deposits) with a tenor of 180 days or more and a worth of less than Rs. 2 crore at Canara Bank. Since the RBI started raising the repo rate to combat soaring inflation, bank fixed deposit (FD) rates have been on the rise. The majority of banks have announced an increase in savings account interest rates as well as fixed deposits.
On December 19, 2022, Canara Bank accelerated the interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 55 basis points across a range of tenors. As a result, the bank now promises interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.25% to 6.50% for the general public and 3.25% to 7.00% for senior citizens. Canara Bank will now provide a maximum interest rate of 7% to the general public and 7.50% for senior citizens on deposits that mature in 666 days. Senior citizens receive an additional rate of 0.50% on deposits (other than NRO/NRE and CGA Deposits) with a tenor of 180 days or more and a worth of less than Rs. 2 crore at Canara Bank. Since the RBI started raising the repo rate to combat soaring inflation, bank fixed deposit (FD) rates have been on the rise. The majority of banks have announced an increase in savings account interest rates as well as fixed deposits.
Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).