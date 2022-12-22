Canara Bank hikes interest rates on savings accounts, now get up to 4%

On December 19, 2022, Canara Bank accelerated the interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 55 basis points across a range of tenors. As a result, the bank now promises interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.25% to 6.50% for the general public and 3.25% to 7.00% for senior citizens. Canara Bank will now provide a maximum interest rate of 7% to the general public and 7.50% for senior citizens on deposits that mature in 666 days. Senior citizens receive an additional rate of 0.50% on deposits (other than NRO/NRE and CGA Deposits) with a tenor of 180 days or more and a worth of less than Rs. 2 crore at Canara Bank. Since the RBI started raising the repo rate to combat soaring inflation, bank fixed deposit (FD) rates have been on the rise. The majority of banks have announced an increase in savings account interest rates as well as fixed deposits.