One of the leading public sector lenders, Canara Bank, increased its lending rates across tenures by 15 to 25 bps. According to a bank press release, the bank's tenor-linked Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) shall be as follows as of January 7, 2023. Canara Bank has switched to pricing all rupee loans and advances linked to the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate(MCLR) as of April 1, 2016, in accordance with RBI norms.

Canara Bank MCLR

The overnight to 1 month MCLR is now at 7.50%, 3 month MCLR is 7.85%, six month MCLR is 8.20% and the 1 year MCLR is 8.35%.

“The above MCLRs shall be applicable only to new loans/advances sanctioned/first disbursement made on or after 07.01.2023 and those credit facilities renewed / reviewed / reset undertaken and where switchover to MCLR linked interest rate is permitted at the option of the borrower, on or after 07.01.2023. The above MCLRs will be effective till next review," said Canara Bank in a press release statement.

“Existing borrowers of the Bank shall have an option to switch over to interest rates linked to MCLR (other than Fixed Rate Loans). Borrowers willing to switch over to the MCLR based interest rate may contact the branch," the bank further stated.

W.e.f. 07.01.2023, Canara Bank’s base rate is 8.95%, Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR) is 14.45% effective as of 07.07.2022. W.e.f. 07.01.2023, the bank’s Short Term Repo Linked Lending rate (STRLLR) is 6.25%. Canara Bank said in a statement that “STRLLR is applicable for loans having tenor upto 1 year. Spread shall be charged over and above the benchmark rate depending upon various other factors."

W.e.f. 07.01.2023, Canara Bank’s External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR2) is 6.25%. According to the bank, EBLR2 is linked to policy Repo Rate in order to transmit medium & long term interest rate movement to the corporate clients requiring medium and long term credit.

The shares of Canara Bank Ltd closed today at ₹319.55 apiece level, down by 2.43% from the previous close of ₹327.50. The stock recorded a total volume of 8,893,004 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 11,422,506 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 50.52%.

