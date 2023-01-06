Canara Bank hikes lending rates by 15 to 25 bps across tenures: EMIs to go up2 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 04:07 PM IST
One of the leading public sector lenders, Canara Bank, increased its lending rates across tenures by 15 to 25 bps. According to a bank press release, the bank's tenor-linked Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) shall be as follows as of January 7, 2023. Canara Bank has switched to pricing all rupee loans and advances linked to the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate(MCLR) as of April 1, 2016, in accordance with RBI norms.