Canara Bank hikes MCLR by 5 bps, EMI’s to go up

As a result, the borrowers now have to pay higher EMIs for loans that are tied to the MCLR. The increase in MCLR will affect existing borrowers' EMIs when their respective loan reset date rolls near for loans that are MCLR-linked. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may announce another repo rate hike in its next bi-monthly policy review on December 7 at the conclusion of the three-day MPC meeting because inflation is still above the 6% target level. Under the MCLR mechanism banks typically modify their interest rates as soon as the repo rate alters, indicating that MCLR rate hike of Canara Bank will hike floating rate loans for the borrowers. It follows that both the new and existing borrowers will have to pay more to maintain their auto, home, vehicle, and personal loans, which will cause their equated monthly installments (EMIs) to increase on the loan reset date.