Canara Bank hikes MCLR by 5 bps: How does it compare with other leading banks?

Canara Bank, a public sector lender, has announced an MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate) hike on June 7, 2022. Following the announcement, the bank increased the 6-month and 1-year MCLR by 5 basis points.
Canara Bank, a public sector lender, has announced an MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate) hike on June 7, 2022. Following the announcement, the bank increased the 6-month and 1-year MCLR by 5 basis points. The bank increased the MCLR for these tenures to 7.35 per cent from 7.30 per cent and 7.40 per cent from 7.35 per cent, respectively, while the MCLR for the remaining tenors remained constant.
Canara Bank MCLR
The bank has mentioned on its website that “The above MCLRs shall be applicable only to new loans/advances sanctioned/first disbursement made on or after 07.06.2022 and those credit facilities renewed / reviewed / reset undertaken and where switchover to MCLR linked interest rate is permitted at the option of the borrower, on or after 07.06.2022."
The bank has also stated on its website that “Existing borrowers of the bank shall have an option to switch over to interest rates linked to MCLR (other than fixed rate loans). Borrowers willing to switch over to the MCLR based interest rate may contact the branch."
HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector lender, has increased its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) across all tenures by 35 basis points, effective June 7. The overnight MCLR is 7.50 per cent; the one-month and three-month MCLRs are 7.55 per cent and 7.60 per cent, respectively; the six-month MCLR is 7.70 per cent; and the 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year MCLRs are 7.85 per cent, 7.95 per cent, and 8.05 per cent, according to HDFC Bank's website.
Axis Bank's overnight and one-month MCLR is 7.55 per cent, 3 months MCLR is 7.65 per cent, six months MCLR is 7.70 per cent, and one-year MCLR is 7.75 per cent, two-year MCLR is 7.85 per cent, and three-year MCLR is 7.90 per cent as of May 18, 2022. ICICI Bank has increased its marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) by 30 basis points across all tenures and overnight, with the one-month MCLR rising to 7.30 per cent as of June 1, 2022. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to raise the repo rate today at its monetary policy meeting in response to rising inflation. The policy repo rate is currently at 4.40 percent, following the previous MPC conference where rates were raised by 40 basis points, and borrowers will see rising interest rates for home loans, car loans, and personal loans if the central bank raises rates again today, putting a huge burden on their loan EMIs.