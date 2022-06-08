Canara Bank hikes MCLR by 5 bps: How does it compare with other leading banks?

Axis Bank's overnight and one-month MCLR is 7.55 per cent, 3 months MCLR is 7.65 per cent, six months MCLR is 7.70 per cent, and one-year MCLR is 7.75 per cent, two-year MCLR is 7.85 per cent, and three-year MCLR is 7.90 per cent as of May 18, 2022. ICICI Bank has increased its marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) by 30 basis points across all tenures and overnight, with the one-month MCLR rising to 7.30 per cent as of June 1, 2022. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to raise the repo rate today at its monetary policy meeting in response to rising inflation. The policy repo rate is currently at 4.40 percent, following the previous MPC conference where rates were raised by 40 basis points, and borrowers will see rising interest rates for home loans, car loans, and personal loans if the central bank raises rates again today, putting a huge burden on their loan EMIs.