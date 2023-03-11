Canara Bank hikes MCLR by up to 45 bps: EMIs to go up5 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 03:33 PM IST
- Effective from 12.03.2023, the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) of Canara Bank is going to hike its MCLR and the MCLRs will be effective till the next review.
The public sector lender Canara Bank has hiked home loan rates and other loan rates. Effective from 12.03.2023, the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) of Canara Bank is going to hike its MCLR and the MCLRs will be effective till the next review. On the other hand, rates of Interest of all retail lending schemes are linked to Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) has also been hiked by the bank.
