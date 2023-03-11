Canara Bank hikes MCLR by up to 45 bps: EMIs to go up

“EBLR (External Benchmark Lending Rate), which is a new lending regime introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in October 2019. Under this regime, banks are required to link their lending rates to an external benchmark, such as the RBI's repo rate. The EBLR regime is expected to make the transmission of policy rate changes to lending rates more effective. If a borrower's home loan is currently linked to MCLR and they are facing an interest rate hike, they may consider switching to EBLR. However, borrowers should carefully evaluate the costs and benefits of switching to EBLR, such as the processing fees and other charges that may be associated with switching. They should also consider the prevailing interest rate scenario and the possibility of future rate hikes or cuts," said Anoop Kumar Bhargava.