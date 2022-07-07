Canara Bank raises interest rates on loan and advances: Check details

And meanwhile, the MCLR has been increased by 20 bps by the two leading public sector banks, ICICI and HDFC Bank. Beginning on July 1, the new ICICI Bank MCLR rates are in effect. As a result of the ICICI Bank MCLR rate increase, home loan interest rates would rise for both fresh and existing loan borrowers, which in turn make a burden on their EMIs for home loans, vehicle loans and any other loan linked to marginal cost. Right now, the ICICI Bank's MCLR rates for terms of six months and a year are 7.70% and 7.75%, respectively. With effect from July 7, 2022, private sector lender HDFC Bank has increased its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) on loans across all tenures by 20 basis points. The three-year MCLR will be 8.25 per cent, the two-year MCLR will be 8.15 per cent, and the one-year MCLR, which is related to many retail loans, will now be 8.05 per cent. On the monthly reset date, the above-discussed bank shall hike interest rates on home loans or any loan product linked to MCLR. The increase in MCLR will make personal loans, home loans, car loans or any more expensive borrowers see an increase in the equivalent monthly installments (EMI) for retail loan products linked to MCLR of the above banks.