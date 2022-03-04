Canara Bank raises 1,000 crore in AT1 bonds

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Canara Bank said the issue received overwhelming response from investors, with bids for more than ₹3,133 crore against a base issue size of ₹250 crore and greenshoe option of ₹750 crore
Mumbai: State-owned Canara Bank on Friday said it has raised ₹1,000 crore in Basel III-compliant additional tier I, series III bonds, at a coupon rate of 8.07% per annum.
The issue received overwhelming response from investors, with bids for more than ₹3,133 crore against a base issue size of ₹250 crore and greenshoe option of ₹750 crore, it said. Based on the response, the bank has decided to accept ₹1,000 crore at a coupon rate of 8.07% per annum.
“The said tier I bonds are perpetual in nature. However, it can be called back by the issuer after the fifth anniversary from the deemed date of allotment or any anniversary date thereafter," it said, adding that its additional tier I bonds are rated AA+ by Crisil Ratings, and India Ratings and Research Ltd.
This is the third series of additional tier I bond issuance of the bank for the financial year 2021-22. During FY22, the bank has raised Basel III compliant additional tier I bonds of Rs. 4,000 crore and tier II bonds of ₹2,500 crore.
