Canara Bank raises 2,000 crore in AT1 bonds

Canara Bank raises ₹2,000 crore in AT1 bonds1 min read . 04:36 PM IST
Mumbai: State-owned Canara Bank on Thursday said it has raised ₹2,000 crore in Basel III-compliant additional tier I (AT 1) bonds, at a coupon rate of 7.99% per annum.
The cutoff of 7.99% for ₹2,000 crore of AT-I bonds issuance is 25 basis points (bps) lower than the cutoff of 8.24% for the bank’s previous AT 1 issuance during July 2022, it said in a statement.
“The issue received overwhelming response from investors, with bids for more than ₹5,825 crore against a base issue size of ₹500 crore and greenshoe option of ₹1,500 crore," it said.
While the additional tier I bonds are perpetual in nature, it can be called back by the issuer after fifth anniversary from the deemed date of allotment or any anniversary date thereafter, the bank said.
The bank’s AT 1 bonds are rated AA+/stable by Crisil Ltd and India Ratings and Research Ltd. During FY23, including the current issuance, Canara Bank has raised Basel III-compliant additional tier I bonds of ₹4,000 crore and Basel III-compliant tier II bonds of ₹2,000 crore.