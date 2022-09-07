Canara Bank revises service charges for savings accounts: Key takeaways to note

Canara Bank revises service charges for savings accounts: Key takeaways to note2 min read . 03:58 PM IST
- The public sector lender Canara Bank has revised service charges for savings accounts.
The public sector lender Canara Bank has revised service charges for savings accounts. The service charges for both financial and non-financial transactions will go into effect on September 20, 2022, according to a press release note issued by the bank.
Canara Bank has said in its press release note that “Service charges in respect of financial and non-financial transactions done through Canara Bank BC Agents / Other Bank BC Agents in Basic Savings Bank Deposit Accounts and Non Basic Savings Bank Deposit Accounts are introduced with effect from 20/09/2022."
For financial transactions such as cash deposit, cash withdrawals, fund transfer done through other banks' BCAs, Canara Bank will now charge a service fee of ₹30 plus GST per transaction.
For non-financial transactions such as generating mini statements, done through other bank BCAs, the bank will now impose a service charge of ₹6 plus GST per transaction.
For financial transactions done through Canara Bank BC Agents (BCAs), the bank will now charge a service fee of ₹25 plus GST.
For non-financial transactions done through Canara Bank BC Agents (BCAs), no service charge will be imposed by the bank.
For financial transactions such as cash deposit, cash withdrawals, fund transfer done through other bank BCAs and Canara Bank BCA, would result in paying a service charge of ₹20 plus GST per transaction.
On savings bank deposits, Canara Bank last revised its interest rates on 29.06.2022. On a savings account with an outstanding balance of less than Rs. 50 lakh, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 2.90% and on savings accounts with an outstanding balance of Rs. 50 lakh to less than ₹100 Cr the account holders will get an interest rate of 2.90%.
For an outstanding balance of Rs. 100 Cr to less than ₹300 Cr and for an outstanding balance of Rs. 300 Cr to less than ₹500 Cr in a savings account, Canara Bank is now promising an interest rate of 3.10%. Canara Bank is now guaranteeing an interest rate of 3.40% on savings accounts with outstanding balances of ₹500 Cr to less than ₹1000 Cr and an interest rate of 3.55% on savings accounts with outstanding balances of ₹1000 Cr and above.
