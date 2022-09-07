Canara Bank revises service charges for savings accounts: Key takeaways to note

On savings bank deposits, Canara Bank last revised its interest rates on 29.06.2022. On a savings account with an outstanding balance of less than Rs. 50 lakh, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 2.90% and on savings accounts with an outstanding balance of Rs. 50 lakh to less than ₹100 Cr the account holders will get an interest rate of 2.90%.

