Canara Bank to sell its stake in Commercial Indo Bank LLC to SBI1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 06:38 PM IST
CIBL is a joint venture in Russia between State Bank of India which holds 60 per cent stake while Canara Bank holds the rest 40 per cent.
Canara Bank on Friday said that it has entered into a share sale agreement to sell its stake in Commercial Indo Bank LLC (CIBL), Moscow, Russia with State Bank of India (SBI).
