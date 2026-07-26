Punjab-based Capital Small Finance Bank has moved closer to meeting the eligibility criteria for applying for a universal banking license. Its net non-performing assets (NPAs) dropped to 1.14% in the June quarter, narrowing the gap on what management called the single remaining pending requirement before seeking an upgrade. However, the bank’s board will decide on submitting the formal application only by FY29.
Capital Small Finance Bank closes in on final RBI metric for universal bank license as bad loans fall
SummaryWith net NPAs falling to 1.14%, the lender aims to hit key branch and balance sheet targets before formally applying by FY29, managing director and chief executive Sarvjit Singh Samra told Mint.
Punjab-based Capital Small Finance Bank has moved closer to meeting the eligibility criteria for applying for a universal banking license. Its net non-performing assets (NPAs) dropped to 1.14% in the June quarter, narrowing the gap on what management called the single remaining pending requirement before seeking an upgrade. However, the bank’s board will decide on submitting the formal application only by FY29.
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