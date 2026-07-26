Capital Small Finance Bank closes in on final RBI metric for universal bank license as bad loans fall

More partnerships

The bank is also scaling its partnership model to reach areas where it has no branches. Its partner count has risen from two in March to six at present, with a target of 10 by the end of September, after which it will pause to see whether more partners are required. Under these partnerships, credit risk stays with the partner non-banking financial company (NBFC), backed by a first-loss default guarantee. The arrangement lets the bank grow its book without the cost of opening branches.