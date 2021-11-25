Credit cards battle BNPL, banking on aspirational value

BNPL allows borrowers to repay in up to 15 days on e-commerce sites, although some companies offer short equated monthly instalments (EMIs) as well. Experts believe that the rise of such innovative financial products may not be in direct competition to credit cards. Instead, it may allow some of these borrowers, many of whom are new to credit markets, to create a credit history for future bank loan needs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}