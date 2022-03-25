CARE Ratings has upgraded AU Small Finance Bank's long-term debt instruments (tier-II bonds) rating to AA/stable from AA-/stable assigned earlier. The rating agency has also restated the rating of AU Small Finance Bank’s short-term instruments (certificate of deposits) at A1+.

“The upgrade of ratings by CARE is a strong endorsement for the bank’s growing banking franchise," the bank said in its statement.

The bank's continued growth in business and size, comfortable capitalization with proven capital raising ability, diversified resource profile with strong growth in deposit base and consistent track record of healthy earnings performance are some of the key factors behind its upgrade in rating of debt instruments.

“The upgrade of ratings by CARE is a testament to our franchise’s resilience in the face of the ongoing pandemic, the tireless efforts of our employees and the strong rebound shown by our customers and stakeholders. This rating upgrade also comes on the heels of the recent outlook change - from stable to positive - by CRISIL Ratings. Going forward, we will continue investing in our digital capabilities like AU 0101, video banking setup; introducing newer products like credit cards and QR Codes; and aligning our business across 10 SBUs," said Sanjay Agarwal, managing director and CEO, AU Small Finance Bank.

Establishing a diversified deposit franchise with sizable current account savings account (CASA) deposits in the first five years of its banking operations also supported the upgrade, as per the bank.

“CARE also highlighted the significant scale-up of operations with the advances made in terms of products and geographical spread, along with the improvement in asset quality parameters in the current year after being impacted by COVID-19-related stress and healthy profitability."

