CARE upgrades AU Small Finance Bank’s long-term debt instrument rating to AA

“The upgrade of ratings by CARE is a testament to our franchise’s resilience in the face of the ongoing pandemic, the tireless efforts of our employees and the strong rebound shown by our customers and stakeholders. This rating upgrade also comes on the heels of the recent outlook change - from stable to positive - by CRISIL Ratings. Going forward, we will continue investing in our digital capabilities like AU 0101, video banking setup; introducing newer products like credit cards and QR Codes; and aligning our business across 10 SBUs," said Sanjay Agarwal, managing director and CEO, AU Small Finance Bank.