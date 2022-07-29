Carlyle, Advent to put   8,898 cr in Yes Bank

The bank said 25% of the price of every warrant would have to be paid at the time of allotment, while the balance 75% needs to be paid at the time of issue and allotment of the shares on exercising the option. The warrants, Yes Bank said, are exercisable in one or more tranches after 1 April 2023 but not later than 15 days before the expiry of 18 months from the date of the allotment of the warrants. Each warrant is exchangeable into one share. Both investors will have the right to nominate a non-executive, non-retiring nominee director, each on the bank’s board.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}