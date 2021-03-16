Carlyle to sell SBI Cards stake worth 3,730 crore

Carlyle to sell SBI Cards stake worth ₹3,730 crore1 min read . 09:06 PM IST
- As of 31 December, Carlyle held a 15.86% stake in the credit card company
- The stake sale comes a year after SBI Cards went public in March 2020
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mumbai: American private equity firm Carlyle Group will sell SBI Cards & Payments Services Ltd (SBI Cards) stake worth as much as Rs3,730 crore or $513 million through a block deal, according to deal terms seen by Mint.
Mumbai: American private equity firm Carlyle Group will sell SBI Cards & Payments Services Ltd (SBI Cards) stake worth as much as Rs3,730 crore or $513 million through a block deal, according to deal terms seen by Mint.
CA Rover Holdings, a Carlyle entity, will sell 38 million or 4% stake to institutional investors. As of 31 December, Carlyle held a 15.86% stake in the credit card company.
CA Rover Holdings, a Carlyle entity, will sell 38 million or 4% stake to institutional investors. As of 31 December, Carlyle held a 15.86% stake in the credit card company.
Bank of America is advising Carlyle on the share sale.
The shares are being offered in a price range of Rs981.80 – Rs1,022.1 per share. At the lower end of the price range the share sale will fetch Carlyle $513 million.
On Tuesday, SBI Cards shares closed at ₹1,022.1 per share on the BSE.
The stake sale comes a year after SBI Cards went public in March 2020. Carlyle had sold a 10% stake for a little over Rs7,000 crore, the largest private equity exit through an initial public offering (IPO) in the Indian stock markets.
SBI Card started operations in 1998 as a joint venture with GE Capital Corp. In December 2017, GE Capital sold its 40% stake to state-run SBI and Carlyle.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.