In a Board meeting held on Wednesday, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited or Ujjivan SFB unanimously approved the appointment of Carol Furtado, as the 'Officer on Special Duty (OSD)'.

“Appointment of Carol Furtado as an Officer on Special Duty (“OSD") of the Bank with effect from August 26, 2021, due to the resignation of Nitin Chugh, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank. Her appointment is subject to her resignation as the Chief Executive Officer of Ujjivan Financial Services Limited," it said in a regulatory filing.

Furtado will be leading the charge of handling the day-to-day operations of the Bank from 26 August and will be serving the Bank as 'OSD' until outgoing MD and CEO, Chugh is in office. Post September 30, 2021, she will take charge as the Interim CEO, subject to RBI approval, the statement added.

“Carol Furtado has been with Ujjivan SFB since inception and has spearheaded the organisation on numerous occasions, playing critical roles. Her extensive experience, over a decade and a half, across Business, Operations, and HR, along with her expertise in leading Ujjivan, through various crises, make her an ideal candidate," it further added.

The Board of Ujjivan SFB, in parallel, will evaluate suitable candidates for the MD & CEO position, and submit two names to RBI for approval.

Chugh's tenure to end on 30 Sept

Chugh had already resigned from the bank and his tenure will come to an end on September 30.

The bank has received a letter, dated August 18, from Nitin Chugh tendering his resignation from the position of the bank's managing director and CEO, with effect from the close of business hours on September 30, Ujjivan SFB said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

"His tenure as director is co-terminus with his tenure as managing director and CEO of the bank. Therefore, he shall cease to be a director of the bank with effect from the aforesaid date," it said.

Ujjivan SFB said Chugh's resignation is due to personal reasons, as he has confirmed in his resignation letter, and there are no material reasons.

