Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >Carol Furtado appointed 'Officer on Special Duty' for Ujjivan SFB after Nitin Chug's resignation

Carol Furtado appointed 'Officer on Special Duty' for Ujjivan SFB after Nitin Chug's resignation

Premium
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.
2 min read . 07:19 PM IST Livemint

  • Furtado will be leading the charge of handling the day-to-day operations of the Bank from 26 August and will be serving the Bank as 'OSD' until outgoing MD and CEO, Chugh is in office. 
  • Post 30 September, she will take charge as the Interim CEO, subject to RBI approval

In a Board meeting held on Wednesday, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited or Ujjivan SFB unanimously approved the appointment of Carol Furtado, as the 'Officer on Special Duty (OSD)'. 

In a Board meeting held on Wednesday, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited or Ujjivan SFB unanimously approved the appointment of Carol Furtado, as the 'Officer on Special Duty (OSD)'. 

“Appointment of Carol Furtado as an Officer on Special Duty (“OSD") of the Bank with effect from August 26, 2021, due to the resignation of Nitin Chugh, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank. Her appointment is subject to her resignation as the Chief Executive Officer of Ujjivan Financial Services Limited," it said in a regulatory filing.

“Appointment of Carol Furtado as an Officer on Special Duty (“OSD") of the Bank with effect from August 26, 2021, due to the resignation of Nitin Chugh, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank. Her appointment is subject to her resignation as the Chief Executive Officer of Ujjivan Financial Services Limited," it said in a regulatory filing.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Furtado will be leading the charge of handling the day-to-day operations of the Bank from 26 August and will be serving the Bank as 'OSD' until outgoing MD and CEO, Chugh is in office. Post September 30, 2021, she will take charge as the Interim CEO, subject to RBI approval, the statement added.

“Carol Furtado has been with Ujjivan SFB since inception and has spearheaded the organisation on numerous occasions, playing critical roles. Her extensive experience, over a decade and a half, across Business, Operations, and HR, along with her expertise in leading Ujjivan, through various crises, make her an ideal candidate," it further added.

The Board of Ujjivan SFB, in parallel, will evaluate suitable candidates for the MD & CEO position, and submit two names to RBI for approval.

Chugh's tenure to end on 30 Sept

Chugh had already resigned from the bank and his tenure will come to an end on September 30.

The bank has received a letter, dated August 18, from Nitin Chugh tendering his resignation from the position of the bank's managing director and CEO, with effect from the close of business hours on September 30, Ujjivan SFB said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

World Bank freezes aid to Afghanistan

Premium

Economic recovery on track, but progress slows down

Premium

Why business families fight and how to resolve disputes

Premium

How to choose the right travel insurance during covid-19

"His tenure as director is co-terminus with his tenure as managing director and CEO of the bank. Therefore, he shall cease to be a director of the bank with effect from the aforesaid date," it said.

Ujjivan SFB said Chugh's resignation is due to personal reasons, as he has confirmed in his resignation letter, and there are no material reasons.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!