CCI clears Citibank-Axis Bank deal

The transaction consists of sale of the consumer banking businesses of Citibank India, which includes credit cards, retail banking, wealth management and consumer loans. The transaction also includes the sale of the consumer business of Citi’s non-banking financial company, Citicorp Finance (India) Limited, comprising the asset-backed financing business, which includes commercial vehicle and construction equipment loans, as well as the personal loans portfolio, Citigroup said then. The transaction excludes Citi’s institutional client businesses in India and that Citi remained committed and focused on serving institutional clients in India and globally, Citigroup said then.