Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  CCI clears Citibank-Axis Bank deal

CCI clears Citibank-Axis Bank deal

The companies had announced the deal in March.
1 min read . 07:00 PM ISTLivemint

  • CCI said the deal involves a slump sale by Citibank and Citicorp of their consumer banking activities to Axis on a going concern basis

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI :The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on Tuesday it has approved Axis Bank’s acquisition of the consumer banking operations of Citibank, N.A. and Citicorp Finance (India) Limited. 

NEW DELHI :The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on Tuesday it has approved Axis Bank’s acquisition of the consumer banking operations of Citibank, N.A. and Citicorp Finance (India) Limited. 

The companies had announced the deal in March. CCI said the deal involves a slump sale by Citibank and Citicorp of their consumer banking activities to Axis on a going concern basis. 

The companies had announced the deal in March. CCI said the deal involves a slump sale by Citibank and Citicorp of their consumer banking activities to Axis on a going concern basis. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

In March, Citigroup Inc. had said it reached an agreement with Axis Bank Limited for the sale of Citi’s consumer businesses in India. Axis was selected by Citi following an extensive and competitive auction process, the company said then.

The transaction consists of sale of the consumer banking businesses of Citibank India, which includes credit cards, retail banking, wealth management and consumer loans. The transaction also includes the sale of the consumer business of Citi’s non-banking financial company, Citicorp Finance (India) Limited, comprising the asset-backed financing business, which includes commercial vehicle and construction equipment loans, as well as the personal loans portfolio, Citigroup said then. The transaction excludes Citi’s institutional client businesses in India and that Citi remained committed and focused on serving institutional clients in India and globally, Citigroup said then.

CCI said a detailed order will follow but did not specify any modifications to the deal. 

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Axis is a listed private sector bank engaged in the provision of retail banking services, commercial and wholesale banking services, and treasury services to customer segments including individuals, micro, small and medium enterprises, agricultural businesses, and corporate businesses.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.