CCI clears Citibank-Axis Bank deal

CCI clears Citibank-Axis Bank deal1 min read . 07:00 PM IST
- CCI said the deal involves a slump sale by Citibank and Citicorp of their consumer banking activities to Axis on a going concern basis
NEW DELHI :The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on Tuesday it has approved Axis Bank’s acquisition of the consumer banking operations of Citibank, N.A. and Citicorp Finance (India) Limited.
The companies had announced the deal in March. CCI said the deal involves a slump sale by Citibank and Citicorp of their consumer banking activities to Axis on a going concern basis.
In March, Citigroup Inc. had said it reached an agreement with Axis Bank Limited for the sale of Citi’s consumer businesses in India. Axis was selected by Citi following an extensive and competitive auction process, the company said then.
The transaction consists of sale of the consumer banking businesses of Citibank India, which includes credit cards, retail banking, wealth management and consumer loans. The transaction also includes the sale of the consumer business of Citi’s non-banking financial company, Citicorp Finance (India) Limited, comprising the asset-backed financing business, which includes commercial vehicle and construction equipment loans, as well as the personal loans portfolio, Citigroup said then. The transaction excludes Citi’s institutional client businesses in India and that Citi remained committed and focused on serving institutional clients in India and globally, Citigroup said then.
CCI said a detailed order will follow but did not specify any modifications to the deal.
Axis is a listed private sector bank engaged in the provision of retail banking services, commercial and wholesale banking services, and treasury services to customer segments including individuals, micro, small and medium enterprises, agricultural businesses, and corporate businesses.