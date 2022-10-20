CCI clears two private equity players' stake purchase in Yes Bank

In July, Yes Bank announced raising of equity capital of ₹8,900 crore from funds affiliated with two private equity investors -- Carlyle and Advent International. The board of directors has approved to allot ₹369.61 crore equity shares at a price of ₹13.78 per share and ₹256.75 crore warrants exchangeable into equity shares, at a price of ₹14.82 per share, through preferential allotment on a private placement basis, which is subject to the approval of shareholders and RBI.

