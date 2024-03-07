Celebrating Women's Day: The impact of mentorship in banking industry
As we celebrate International Women's Day, it's a poignant reminder of the strides women have made in the world of finance, even more so in India
Women bankers are celebrated on International Women's Day for their remarkable achievements and contributions to the finance industry. Shalini Warrier, Executive Director at Federal Bank, emphasises the importance of mentorship in career advancement, drawing from her own experiences of being guided by strong mentors.