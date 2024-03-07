Celebrating Women's Day: The impact of mentorship in banking industry

As we celebrate International Women's Day, it's a poignant reminder of the strides women have made in the world of finance, even more so in India

Women bankers are celebrated on International Women's Day for their remarkable achievements and contributions to the finance industry. Shalini Warrier, Executive Director at Federal Bank, emphasises the importance of mentorship in career advancement, drawing from her own experiences of being guided by strong mentors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anu Aggarwal, President & Head of Corporate Banking at Kotak Mahindra Bank, acknowledges the progress women have made in finance, driven by education, opportunities, and a supportive environment.Sujata Guhathakurta, President of Debt Capital Markets and Infrastructure Financing Business at Kotak Mahindra Bank, celebrates women's increasing role in making independent financial decisions and emphasizes the importance of promoting financial literacy and creating supportive environments.

Let's hear what women bankers have to say this Women's Day Shalini Warrier, Executive Director, Federal Bank “The Banking industry has many great role models of successful bankers and learning about them and from them is an effective way for young upcoming female bankers to advance their careers. The role of mentorship in driving successful careers is invaluable. I have personally benefited from guidance and direction from many strong mentors, both formal and informal. Their ability to get me to think outside the norm, and their encouragement to identify solutions for challenges rather than getting bogged down, have been noteworthy contributions in my growth. I owe a lot to them for what I am today. I encourage all young professionals out there to seek mentors and gain from that interaction. I would also like to mention the significant role that reverse mentoring is playing." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anu Aggarwal, President & Head of Corporate Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank

“As we celebrate International Women's Day, it's a poignant reminder of the strides women have made in the world of finance, even more so in India. The finance sector is witnessing a remarkable evolution with increasing participation from women. Empowered by education, opportunity, and a supportive ecosystem, women are breaking barriers, challenging norms, and charting new paths to success. With increasing participation, women are shaping the future of finance. As we celebrate, let's reaffirm our commitment to empowering women, fostering an environment where they thrive, and championing gender equality in finance and beyond."

Sujata Guhathakurta, President, Debt Capital Markets and Infrastructure Financing Business, Kotak Mahindra Bank “On this International Women's Day, we celebrate the invaluable contributions of women in finance and beyond. The increasing trend of women making independent financial decisions is reshaping the landscape of finance. Moreover, by promoting financial literacy and cultivating supportive environments, we can further enhance women's financial independence. As we honour women's contributions today, let us renew our commitment to advancing gender equality and opening doors for women to excel not only in finance but beyond. Together, let's continue to break barriers and create a future where diversity and inclusivity reign supreme." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

