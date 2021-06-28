Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Centime launches cashflow solution for small, mid-sized businesses

  • It leverages technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, in a simple user experience and is available to select customers through its early access program

Mumbai: Fintech company Centime on Monday announced the launch of its cloud-based Cash Flow Control solution.

Centime is designed for small and mid-sized businesses to ensure that they can manage this critical business activity with the same sophistication as larger enterprise counterparts, it said.

Centime said Cash Flow Control is a cloud-based software solution that combines all aspects of cashflow control and management. It leverages technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, in a simple user experience and is available to select customers through its early access program.

B.C. Krishna, founder, Centime, said most businesses, at some point, grapple with cashflow issues, and the global pandemic has made this issue worse.

“Bringing a solution to market in the middle of a global pandemic to solve a problem amplified by the pandemic has been a very interesting experience. I have nothing but gratitude and amazement at the incredible commitment of our India team to power through immense personal challenges and bring this solution to market," said Krishna.

Centime is headquartered in Boston with distributed operations in the United States, the United Kingdom and India. The company said it is tapping into the region’s creative, skilled, and reliable workforce and a majority of its employees, and all of its product engineering team is based in India.

