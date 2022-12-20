Central Bank of India board to meet on 26 Dec for proposal of raising capital

Central Bank of India board to meet on 26 Dec for proposal of raising capital1 min read . 08:04 PM IST
- The bank said that the necessary approvals for the fund raising will happen in the current financial year FY 2022-23
Central Bank of India on Tuesday announced that the board of the bank is scheduled to meet on 26 December in order to consider and approve the proposal of raising of capital through issuance of TIER II Bonds
"This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Monday, 26th December 2022, at Delhi, to consider and approve the proposal of raising of capital through issuance of TIER 11 Bonds & matters connected therewith subject to market conditions and necessary approvals during current financial Year i.e FY 2022-23," the bank said in its regulatory filing.
Recently, the public sector lender hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The bank's official website states that the new rates will take effect on October 10, 2022. The bank has increased its interest rates across a range of tenors in response to the change.
State-owned Central Bank of India reported a 27% rise in net profit to ₹318 crore for the September quarter as compared to ₹250 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal . Its asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio falling below double digit.
Its net interest margin (annualised) was 3.44% for the quarter under review, up from 2.97% seen in the year-ago period. Net interest income rose 25% to ₹2,747 crore.
The company's scrip was down by 3.45 per cent at ₹3495 on BSE.