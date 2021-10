Under this arrangement, lIFL Home Finance Ltd. will originate and process loans as per jointly formulated credit parameters & eligibility criteria and Central Bank of India will take into its book 80% of the SME LAP Loans under mutually agreed terms. IIFL Home Finance will service the loan account throughout the cycle of the loan. This Co Lending arrangement is expected to help both the entities to offer convenient experience to their customers as well as help expand their business across India, it said