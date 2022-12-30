Central Bank of India hikes FD rates by up to 75 bps, now get up to 7.60%3 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 02:39 PM IST
The public sector lender Central Bank of India has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 30.12.2022. The bank increased FD rates by up to 75 bps as a result of the most recent uptick. The bank is now providing interest rates of between 3.00% and 6.00% on deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank is now giving a maximum interest rate on a special tenure of 444 days, with an interest rate of 7.35% on callable deposits and 7.60% on non-callable deposits.