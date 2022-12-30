The public sector lender Central Bank of India has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 30.12.2022. The bank increased FD rates by up to 75 bps as a result of the most recent uptick. The bank is now providing interest rates of between 3.00% and 6.00% on deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank is now giving a maximum interest rate on a special tenure of 444 days, with an interest rate of 7.35% on callable deposits and 7.60% on non-callable deposits.

Central Bank of India FD Rates

The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 3.00% on deposits maturing in the next 7–4 days, while the Central Bank of India will continue to offer a rate of 3.25% on deposits maturing in the next 15–45 days. The interest rate offered by the Central Bank of India will remain at 4.25% for deposits maturing in 46 to 59 days, while it has increased by 75 basis points to 4.25% from 3.50% for deposits maturing in 60 to 90 days.

Deposits that mature in 91 to 179 days will continue to earn interest at a rate of 4.50%, while those that mature in 180 to 364 days will earn an interest rate that is 25 basis points higher, rising from 5.25% to 5.50%. The bank increased interest rates on deposits maturing in one year to less than two years by 60 basis points (bps), from 6.15% to 6.75%, and the Central Bank of India increased interest rates on deposits maturing in two years to less than three years by 50 bps, from 6.00% to 6.50%. Deposits maturing in 3 to 10 years will now get an interest rate of 6.00% as opposed to 5.75% previously, a 25 basis point increase.

View Full Image Central Bank of India FD Rates (centralbankofindia.co.in)

Currently, the bank offers a maximum interest rate for a special tenure of 444 days, with callable deposits earning 7.35% and non-callable deposits earning 7.60% respectively. The bank increased the interest rate on a 555-day tenor by 50 basis points (bps), from 6.50% to 7.00% under the callable option to 6.75% to 7.25% under the non-callable option. On a tenor of 999 days, the Central Bank of India increased the interest rate by 25 basis points, from 6.25% to 6.50% under the callable option and from 6.50% to 6.75% under the non-callable option.

Central Bank of India has mentioned on its website that “An additional interest rate of 0.50% p.a. over and above the normal rate of interest for any of our Time Deposit Schemes & also for Tax Saver Depositors Scheme will be given as incentive for deposits of Senior Citizens who are above 60 years of age. The deposits under non-callable scheme will attract additional rate of interest as below: Senior Citizen – 0.50%, Super Senior Citizen-1% (A super senior citizen is an individual resident who is 80 years or above), Staff- 1%, Senior Citizen Staff- 1.50%, Ex staff super senior citizen – 2.00%."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author