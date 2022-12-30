Central Bank of India hikes FD rates by up to 75 bps, now get up to 7.60%3 min read . 02:39 PM IST
- The public sector lender Central Bank of India has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The public sector lender Central Bank of India has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 30.12.2022. The bank increased FD rates by up to 75 bps as a result of the most recent uptick. The bank is now providing interest rates of between 3.00% and 6.00% on deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank is now giving a maximum interest rate on a special tenure of 444 days, with an interest rate of 7.35% on callable deposits and 7.60% on non-callable deposits.
The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 3.00% on deposits maturing in the next 7–4 days, while the Central Bank of India will continue to offer a rate of 3.25% on deposits maturing in the next 15–45 days. The interest rate offered by the Central Bank of India will remain at 4.25% for deposits maturing in 46 to 59 days, while it has increased by 75 basis points to 4.25% from 3.50% for deposits maturing in 60 to 90 days.
Deposits that mature in 91 to 179 days will continue to earn interest at a rate of 4.50%, while those that mature in 180 to 364 days will earn an interest rate that is 25 basis points higher, rising from 5.25% to 5.50%. The bank increased interest rates on deposits maturing in one year to less than two years by 60 basis points (bps), from 6.15% to 6.75%, and the Central Bank of India increased interest rates on deposits maturing in two years to less than three years by 50 bps, from 6.00% to 6.50%. Deposits maturing in 3 to 10 years will now get an interest rate of 6.00% as opposed to 5.75% previously, a 25 basis point increase.
Currently, the bank offers a maximum interest rate for a special tenure of 444 days, with callable deposits earning 7.35% and non-callable deposits earning 7.60% respectively. The bank increased the interest rate on a 555-day tenor by 50 basis points (bps), from 6.50% to 7.00% under the callable option to 6.75% to 7.25% under the non-callable option. On a tenor of 999 days, the Central Bank of India increased the interest rate by 25 basis points, from 6.25% to 6.50% under the callable option and from 6.50% to 6.75% under the non-callable option.
Central Bank of India has mentioned on its website that “An additional interest rate of 0.50% p.a. over and above the normal rate of interest for any of our Time Deposit Schemes & also for Tax Saver Depositors Scheme will be given as incentive for deposits of Senior Citizens who are above 60 years of age. The deposits under non-callable scheme will attract additional rate of interest as below: Senior Citizen – 0.50%, Super Senior Citizen-1% (A super senior citizen is an individual resident who is 80 years or above), Staff- 1%, Senior Citizen Staff- 1.50%, Ex staff super senior citizen – 2.00%."
