Central Bank of India hikes FD rates by up to 75 bps, now get up to 7.60%

Deposits that mature in 91 to 179 days will continue to earn interest at a rate of 4.50%, while those that mature in 180 to 364 days will earn an interest rate that is 25 basis points higher, rising from 5.25% to 5.50%. The bank increased interest rates on deposits maturing in one year to less than two years by 60 basis points (bps), from 6.15% to 6.75%, and the Central Bank of India increased interest rates on deposits maturing in two years to less than three years by 50 bps, from 6.00% to 6.50%. Deposits maturing in 3 to 10 years will now get an interest rate of 6.00% as opposed to 5.75% previously, a 25 basis point increase.

