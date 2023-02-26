Central Bank of India hikes FD rates, senior citizens can earn up to 7.25%
- The public sector lender Central Bank of India has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The public sector lender Central Bank of India has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The general public will get interest rates ranging from 4.00% to 6.25% on domestic term deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years, while senior citizens can receive interest rates ranging from 4.50% to 6.75%. Deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years will now fetch a maximum interest rate of 6.75% for the general public and 7.25% for senior citizens.
