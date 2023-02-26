The public sector lender Central Bank of India has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The general public will get interest rates ranging from 4.00% to 6.25% on domestic term deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years, while senior citizens can receive interest rates ranging from 4.50% to 6.75%. Deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years will now fetch a maximum interest rate of 6.75% for the general public and 7.25% for senior citizens.

Central Bank of India FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 - l4 days, the bank will offer an interest rate of 4.00% and on those maturing in 15 to 45 days, Central Bank of India will now offer an interest rate of 4.25%. On a deposit tenor of 46 to 90 days, Central Bank of India is promising an interest rate of 4.50% and on a tenor of 91 -179 days, Central Bank of India is promising an interest rate of 5.00%. Deposits maturing in 180 to 364 days will fetch an interest rate of 5.50% and those maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.75%. On fixed deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years, the bank will offer an interest rate of 6.50% and on those maturing in 3 years to 10 years, Central Bank of India will promise an interest rate of 6.25%.

As an incentive, deposits made by Senior Citizens who are over 60 years old will get an additional interest rate of 0.50% p.a. over and above the regular rate of interest for any of the time deposit schemes as well as for the Tax Saver Depositors Scheme of Central Bank of India.

View Full Image Central Bank of India FD Rates (centralbankofindia.co.in)

Central Bank of India also allows special fixed deposit tenors of 444, 555 and 999 days will callable and non-callable options. Under the callable fixed deposit scheme of Central Bank of India, the general public will get an interest rate of 7.35% on a deposit tenor of 44 days. 7.00% on a deposit tenor of 555 days and 6.50% on a deposit tenor of 999 days, whereas senior citizens will get an interest rate of 7.85%, 7.50% and 7.00%. \

Under the non-callable option, Central Bank of India is promising an interest rate of 7.60% for the general public and 8.10% for senior citizen on a deposit period of 444 days, regular rates of 7.25% and senior citizens will get 7.75% on a deposit tenor of 555 days whereas, on a special tenor of 999 days, Central Bank of India is now offering an interest rate of 6.75% and 7.25% for senior citizens.

The deposits under non-callable scheme will attract additional rate of interest as below, according to Central Bank of India:

Senior Citizen – 0.50%

Super Senior Citizen-1%

Staff- 1%

Senior Citizen Staff- 1.50% and ex staff super senior citizen – 2.00%

The revised interest rates of Central Bank of India shall be applicable to fresh deposits as well as on renewal of deposits and the rates are effective as of 10.02.2023.

