Central Bank of India hikes FD rates, senior citizens can earn up to 7.25%

Central Bank of India FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 - l4 days, the bank will offer an interest rate of 4.00% and on those maturing in 15 to 45 days, Central Bank of India will now offer an interest rate of 4.25%. On a deposit tenor of 46 to 90 days, Central Bank of India is promising an interest rate of 4.50% and on a tenor of 91 -179 days, Central Bank of India is promising an interest rate of 5.00%. Deposits maturing in 180 to 364 days will fetch an interest rate of 5.50% and those maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.75%. On fixed deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years, the bank will offer an interest rate of 6.50% and on those maturing in 3 years to 10 years, Central Bank of India will promise an interest rate of 6.25%.