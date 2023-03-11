Central Bank of India hikes savings account and fixed deposit interest rates

The public sector lender Central Bank of India has hiked interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The bank's official website states that the latest savings account interest rates will go into effect from 15.03.2023 and customers will get a maximum interest rate of 3.30 % per annum. Whereas the latest fixed deposit (FD) interest rates of Central Bank of India are effective as of 10.03.2023, and upon the announcement, the general public will get a maximum rate of 6.75% and senior citizens can get a maximum rate of 7.25% on their fixed deposits.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}