 Central Bank of India jobs: Apply for 484 posts at centralbankofindia.co.in, last day tomorrow | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 08 2024 15:59:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.05 -1.20%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 982.00 -1.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 627.05 -2.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,663.75 -1.11%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 789.05 -0.19%
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  Central Bank of India jobs: Apply for 484 posts at centralbankofindia.co.in, last day tomorrow
Back Back

Central Bank of India jobs: Apply for 484 posts at centralbankofindia.co.in, last day tomorrow

 Livemint

This recruitment drive will fill up 484 posts in the organization.The registration process opened on December 20 and will end tomorrow

The minimum educational qualification shall class 10th standard pass /SSC pass or its equivalent examination pass.Premium
The minimum educational qualification shall class 10th standard pass /SSC pass or its equivalent examination pass.

The Central Bank of India has invited applications for Safai Karmachari Cum Sub-Staff And/ Or Sub-Staff posts.Candidates who are eligible can apply online through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 484 posts in the organization.The registration process opened on December 20 and will end tomorrow.

The minimum educational qualification shall class 10th standard pass /SSC pass or its equivalent examination pass. The age of the candidate should have been between 18 to 26 years (relaxable in eligible categories as per rules).The selection process will be through an online examination (conducted by IBPS) and a Local language test (by the Bank) strictly on merit. Candidates who qualify for the written examination will have to appear for a local language test/examination.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective Tests. For each question to which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score.

The application fees is 850/- for all candidates and 175 for SC/ ST/ PwBD/ EXSM candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website.

Vacancy Details

Gujarat: 76 posts

Madhya Pradesh: 24 posts

Chhattisgarh: 14 posts

Delhi: 21 posts

Rajasthan: 55 posts

Odisha: 2 posts

Uttar Pradesh: 78 posts

Maharashtra: 118 posts

Bihar: 76 posts

Jharkhand: 20 posts

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Jan 2024, 05:51 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Banking Stocks
Axis Bank
₹1,137.1-1.34%
HDFC Bank
₹1,682.5-1.11%
ICICI Bank
₹994.1-1.22%
Punjab National Bank
₹97.26-2.32%
State Bank Of India
₹641.85-2.31%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App