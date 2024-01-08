The Central Bank of India has invited applications for Safai Karmachari Cum Sub-Staff And/ Or Sub-Staff posts.Candidates who are eligible can apply online through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 484 posts in the organization.The registration process opened on December 20 and will end tomorrow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The minimum educational qualification shall class 10th standard pass /SSC pass or its equivalent examination pass. The age of the candidate should have been between 18 to 26 years (relaxable in eligible categories as per rules).The selection process will be through an online examination (conducted by IBPS) and a Local language test (by the Bank) strictly on merit. Candidates who qualify for the written examination will have to appear for a local language test/examination.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective Tests. For each question to which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score.

The application fees is ₹850/- for all candidates and ₹175 for SC/ ST/ PwBD/ EXSM candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website.

Vacancy Details Gujarat: 76 posts

Madhya Pradesh: 24 posts

Chhattisgarh: 14 posts

Delhi: 21 posts

Rajasthan: 55 posts

Odisha: 2 posts

Uttar Pradesh: 78 posts

Maharashtra: 118 posts

Bihar: 76 posts

Jharkhand: 20 posts

