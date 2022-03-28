Central Bank of India partners Kwik.ID to ​digitize customer onboarding

With Kwik.ID — an AI-based video KYC solution — the lender aims to digitize 10 million customers’ onboarding annually and streamline their end-to-end processes. Kwik.ID is a flagship product by Think360.ai — a full-stack AI firm — that has conducted over 1.5 million such sessions for some of India’s biggest digitization, customer onboarding and KYC practices for Bank of Baroda, RBL Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Spice Money, among others.

