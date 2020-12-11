Central Bank of India to raise up to 500 crore by issuing bonds

Central Bank of India on Friday said it will raise up to ₹500 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds.

"The capital raising committee of the board of directors of the bank at its meeting held today i.e., December 11, 2020, considered and approved the proposal for raising of capital funds up to ₹500 crore," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Central Bank of India reported over 20% rise in its net profit at ₹161 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September. The bank had posted a net profit of ₹134 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Its total income grew nearly 2% to ₹6,833.94 crore during July-September 2020, against ₹6,703.71 crore in the year-ago period, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

Operating profit improved to ₹1,458 crore, registering a growth of 42.16% from ₹1,026 crore a year ago, it said.

The lender also improved on its bad assets ratio with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 17.36% of gross advances by the end of September 2020, from 19.89 per cent by the end of September 2019.

Net NPAs fell to 5.60%, against 7.90% in the year-ago quarter.

In value terms, the gross NPAs fell to ₹30,785.43 crore from ₹33,497.22 crore, while net NPAs stood at ₹8,683.58 crore as against ₹11,551.91 crore.

Provisions for bad loans and contingencies, however, rose to ₹1,104.92 crore for the reported quarter of 2020-21, from ₹791.33 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's total business stands at ₹5,00,737 crore as against ₹4,73,080 crore, it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via