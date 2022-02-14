Meanwhile, the Central Bank of India’s fixed deposits with tenures between 45-90 days will fetch investors interest at a 3.25 per cent rate while deposits with tenure between 91-179 days will get an interest of 3.80 per cent, Deposits maturing in 180 to 364 days will now earn 4.25 per cent interest. The Central Bank of India is now offering interest rates of 5% on deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years and 5.10% on 2 years to less than 5 years.